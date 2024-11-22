Islamic Group Launches Halal Market To Support Muslims With Affordable Food Prices

Share

An Islamic group known as the Market of Convenience Venture has launched a dedicated Halal market with the purpose of catering for food items, other consumables and economic needs of the Muslim faithful at a time when prices of food itemsh have skyrocketed in the local markets.

The market built in line with the principles of Islamic doctrine is meant to provide high-quality, Shariacompliant goods at affordable prices while fostering a sense of brotherhood among the Ummah.

While addressing the Ikeja Division of Council of Chief Imams, the Chairman of the group, Barrister Sanni Mosadique Adewale said that the venture is not only a commercial effort but also a platform to encourage Muslims to support businesses that align with their faith.

According to him, this initiative addresses both affordability and accessibility in ensuring that Muslims can shop confidently, knowing their purchases are halal and within the bounds of Islam.

He also explained that the Market of Convenience Venture hopes to promote local Muslim businesses by including them in their supply chain, thereby empowering the community economically.

The launching of the market has received support by the Muslim leaders and consumers alike, who see it as a vital step in creating a supportive ecosystem for the faithful.

Grand Chief Imam of Ikeja, Imam Qamorudeen Illo, represented by Chairman of Council of Chief Imam Ikeja Division Alh Abdul Rahman Shogunro expressed their appreciation for the affordability and quality of the goods offered.

Others stated that this initiative could serve as a model for similar markets in other regions. By combining religious adherence with economic inclusivity, the halal market reflects the ethos of community welfare that is central to Islamic teachings.

Market of Convenience Venture is optimistic about expanding its reach, hoping to inspire Muslims worldwide to adopt and support this vision.

The market features a wide array of halal-certified food items, household products, and other essentials. By ensuring these goods adhere strictly to Islamic guidelines, the initiative promotes ethical consumption and spiritual well-being.

