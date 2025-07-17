Islamic Group Donates Borehole To Niger CAN Secretariat

In a remarkable demonstration of interfaith harmony, the Islamic Education Trust (IET) has donated a borehole to the Niger State Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Director General of IET, Alhaji Arzika Abubakar Rimau, said the gesture was aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence and strengthening interfaith relationships in the state.

“We love Nigeria irrespective of religion or tribe. We do not subscribe to any ideology that undermines interfaith unity,” Rimau stated. “The provision of this borehole to CAN is part of our commitment to promoting harmony and unity in Niger State.”

Rimau noted that the initiative was inspired by the legacy of Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, who was a staunch advocate of interfaith collaboration and maintained strong ties with Christian leaders like the late Father O’Connell, a notable contributor to education in the state.

Chairman of CAN in Niger State, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Christian community, describing the donation as a profound symbol of unity and a call for sustained cooperation between both faiths for societal development.

Earlier, the Director of Liaison Services at IET, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, commended Ms. Victoria Ndagi, a Christian, for bringing the water needs of the CAN Secretariat to the organization’s attention.

Former CAN Chairman, Revd. Mathias Echioda, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Tribal Affairs, Sir George Dike, also praised IET’s gesture, describing it as a testament to Niger State’s status as a haven for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

As part of the event, IET presented an award of recognition to Ms. Victoria Ndagi for her role in promoting interfaith collaboration and community development. She was hailed as a bridge-builder whose recommendation also led to similar humanitarian interventions in other Christian communities.

The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting and official handover of the borehole to the CAN Secretariat.