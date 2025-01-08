‘Islamic Finance Industry Assets To Surpass $5trn This Year’

Share

AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) has projected a promising outlook for the Islamic finance industry in 2025, with assets anticipated to surpass the $5 trillion milestone, a forecast, which the Centre says, underscores the resilience and growing significance of the Islamic finance ecosystem amidst evolving global financial landscapes.

The CIBE stated that despite slower progress in Islamic microfinance over the last two to three years, 2025 is expected to mark a turning point, adding that market factors such as rising demand for financial inclusion, sustainable financing, and innovation in Islamic financial products have created a favorable environment for accelerated growth in this segment.

It further said: “The Islamic finance industry, today valued at around $4 trillion, across over 80 countries, with a significant portion concentrated in a handful of markets.

Analysis of various sources reveals that nearly 95 per cent of the world’s Shariah-compliant assets are held by just 10 countries.

Leading the market are Saudi Arabia and Iran, each commanding a 25 per cent to 30 per cent share, followed by Malaysia (12%), the UAE (10%), Kuwait and Qatar (5.5%), ‘Türkiye and Bahrain (3.5%), and Indonesia and Pakistan (2%).

“Islamic banking assets stand at $2.37 trillion, representing 70.21 per cent of the overall Islamic financial services industry, with the GCC region leading the way.

From 2018 to 2023, the sector re – corded a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.72 per cent, driven by financing and deposits.

Beyond banking, the global Takaful market is also thriving, with expectations of growth from $33.14 billion in 2024 to $51.75 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 12.2 per cent.

“Similarly, the Sukuk market has gained remarkable momentum, with global issuance projected to reach $170 billion in 2024 and total outstanding Sukuk surpassing $875 billion.

ESG Sukuk, in particular, continues to attract significant interest, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable financial instruments.

“A major driver of growth in 2025 is the rapid advancement of Islamic FinTech. Market size is projected to grow from $138 billion in 2022/23 to $306 billion by 2027, at an impressive CAGR of 17.3 per cent.

The emergence of Islamic environment FinTech, which aligns digital innovation with sustainability and Shariah principles, is expected to play a transformative role, further broadening the reach and impact of Islamic finance.”

Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, emphasised the bright future of the industry, stating: “Islamic finance has entered a transformative phase, driven by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The $5 trillion milestone in 2025 reflects the sector’s critical role in fostering global economic resilience and financial inclusion.

Key contributors include the strong growth o Islamic banking in the GCC, the expansion of the Sukuk market, and the rise of Islamic FinTech, which is shaping the digital and ethical future of finance.

At AlHuda CIBE, we are committed to advancing the industry through research, product development, trainings, and partnerships, ensuring that Islamic finance continues to support equitable and sustainable development worldwide.”

AlHuda CIBE has been a leader in promoting Islamic finance globally, providing consultancy, Shariah advisory, and capacity-building services in over the globe.

Through its initiatives, the organisation has empowered financial institutions to adopt Shariahcompliant frameworks, develop innovation and expand access to ethical financial services.

Over the past two decades, the organization has played a pivotal role in promoting Islamic banking, Takaful, Sukuk, and FinTech across emerging and developed markets.

By organizing global forums, providing training programs, and offering strategic insights, AlHuda CIBE continues to drive innovation and excellence in the Islamic finance industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: