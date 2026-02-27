Islamic Council Rejects US Call To End Sharia In Nigeria

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has reacted to calls by some United States (US) lawmakers seeking an end to Sharia practice in the country, describing the move as ill-informed and an intrusion into Nigeria’s sovereignty.

New Telegraph reports that Sharia functions alongside statutory and customary laws in Nigeria and is predominantly practised in 12 northern states, where it was adopted in 1999 as part of the civil and criminal legal framework for Muslims.

Strongly rejecting the move in a statement made available to newsmen, the Secretary General of the council, Nafiu Ahmad, maintained that Sharia represents a complete religious and moral code for Muslims and cannot be abandoned due to outside influence.

The council reiterated that the Nigerian Constitution safeguards freedom of religion and permits citizens to regulate personal and family matters in line with their faith, arguing that Sharia practice falls within these constitutional provisions.

“No power or authority can arrogantly make Muslims relinquish their practice in response to external pressure, misinformation, or political intimidation,” the council said.

It also rejected claims suggesting the existence of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, stating that such assertions distort the country’s broader security realities, which include terrorism, banditry, organised crime, and governance challenges.

“The government appears either indifferent or incapable of resolving the security problem which has claimed the lives of Muslims and Christians alike,” the statement added, noting that portraying the violence strictly as religious persecution is “inaccurate and unhelpful.”

The council concluded that Nigeria’s multi-religious and plural legal structure must be respected, insisting that any attempt by external actors to interfere in Sharia practice is unwarranted and counterproductive.