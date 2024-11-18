Islamic Council Hails Okpebholo For Appointing Ikhilor As SSG

Share

The Edo State Islamic Council yesterday praised Governor Monday Okpebholo for appointing Umar Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a letter of appreciation to Okpebholo, Chairman Abdulazeez Igbinidu thanked him for finding one of their own worthy of the appointment.

The letter read in parts, “It was with pleasant surprise and a deep sense of excitement that the Edo State Islamic Council received the news of the appointment of Umar Musa Ikhilor, as Secretary to the Edo State Government.

“Surprise because the appointment though well deserved, was unexpected as it is the first to be given to a Muslim in the State in nearly three decades since the return to civil rule in 1999.

“We are humbled and deeply grateful to His Excellency for this rare privilege and we pledge on behalf of the Edo Muslims community to support and collaborate with your administration in the task of returning the state to the fast lanes of integrated development.”

Share

Please follow and like us: