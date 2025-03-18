Islamic Clerics Urges Generosity Among Muslim Faithful

Share

The Nigeria Muslim League Group (NIMUL) has commended the Minister of State for Defence, Hon Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his generous donation of over N500 million and tonnes of food items to those in need during Ramadan.

This gesture aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the majority of people in Zamfara State and other neighboring states in the North West.

The group praised Minister Matawalle’s efforts in providing Ramadan palliatives, including foodstuffs and cash, to thousands of vulnerable individuals across the North West, particularly in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Kebbi states.

According to Professor Mika’il Jibrin, National Coordinator of NIMUL, Minister Matawalle’s gesture is one of the best initiatives that have benefited thousands of people in a single exercise without government sponsorship.

“This gesture is remarkable, as it is one of the largest individual donations to cushion the suffering of the majority of people in the region,” Jibrin said.

