Islamic Clerics Laud Adeleke’s Developmental Strides

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday received commendations from two leading Islamic clerics who described his administration’s performance as “excellent” and his religious commitment as godly.

According to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the commendations were delivered at separate Ramadan lectures organised by the Ede chapter and the Osogbo state headquarters of the NASFAT, attended by hundreds of Muslim faithful.

While Sheikh Abdullahi Olorunlomerue stated that no true Muslim would vow to rig an election, the Political Adviser to the governor, Hon. Muniru Raji, listed three actions of the Adeleke administration which, according to him, confirmed that the governor is a true Muslim by conduct, unlike some opposition politicians.

Sheikh Abdul Razak Aduagba Al-Adabiy, who delivered the lecture at the Osogbo headquarters, told the audience that Governor Adeleke is an agent of good governance whose performance has continued to attract accolades from far and near.

Addressing the governor directly, the cleric said:

“Your good work speaks for you.

“The whole world is seeing how you are being victimised; the people see how you are being harassed; we all know how your local government funds were seized.

“Despite all the attacks on your government, you are delivering on all fronts. You are a true leader of your people. What you are doing is what is called good governance.

“God will rescue you and grant you victory. Anywhere you go, your work speaks even to those who oppose you. Your work is your prayer. You will win again by the voice of the people, which is also the voice of God.

“It is easy to pray for a leader who is doing well. By praying for you, we are sharing in your good fortunes. You are a different type of governor. Even with elections approaching, you are working day and night.

“Construction is ongoing despite the challenges. Some leaders cannot walk freely among the people, but you attend to citizens and events. You are satisfying the aspirations of your people,” the cleric said.

Speaking at the Ede NASFAT lecture, Sheikh Olorunlomerue, Chairman of the Olorunlomerue Islamic Foundation, said those threatening to rig the forthcoming Osun elections are not true Muslims.

According to him, “Those politicians who are fasting and still vowing to rig Osun elections are engaging in evil practices. Evil and good cannot coexist.

“You are fasting, performing Umrah, and reading the Qur’an, yet you vow to rig an election. That is not true worship. God does not support violence, political corruption, or bad governance.

“Stop pretending in worship when your actions are against God’s will,” he said.

The cleric further asserted that the governor’s re-election is guaranteed by his performance and divine support, adding that no governor has performed like Adeleke in recent Osun history.

“The Osun election is divine. Those handling it must be careful because it is under God’s supervision. Adeleke has managed Osun well and his popularity cannot be denied,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Political Adviser to the governor and veteran Islamic activist, Hon. Muniru Raji, described Adeleke as a true Muslim in response to the religious debate raised by the Osun APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

“There is a difference between a true believer and someone who merely claims to be a Muslim. Between Governor Adeleke and Bola Oyebamiji, we can identify a true Muslim by actions, not words.

“They claimed to be true Muslims, yet for 12 years in government, Osun had no permanent Hajj camp. Governor Adeleke is building one.

“They claimed to be true Muslims, yet there was no mosque inside the Government House throughout their tenure. Governor Adeleke is now constructing one.

“They also failed to constitute a Pilgrims Welfare Board, but Governor Adeleke has corrected the anomaly with a properly constituted board now taking care of Osun pilgrims,” he said.

The governor was accompanied to the two lectures by Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sanni; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; members of the State Executive Council; and other top government officials.