Islamic Cleric Hails Kwara Gov On Infrastructural Devt

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has earned his place in the state for his infrastructural projects over the last six years, National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Islamic Society Dr. AbdulRahman Ahmad said on Sunday.

According to him, all governments often leave their own mark in the sands of time, adding that the Governor has contributed immensely to the growth of the state and people must continue to pray for him to end his tenure well.

Describing government as a social contract that is easily executed when leaders and the led work in synergy, the cleric said the success of any government lies in how much support it enjoys from the people.

“If the current administration is doing its best, contributing its quota to the infrastructural development of Kwara, who are we to discredit it? It is history itself that will evaluate and judge. My prayer is that history will judge this administration very well,” the cleric said in Ilorin on the sideline of Ramadan Lecture Series held in honour of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The success of every government is determined by the level of cohesion it is able to build with or enjoy from the people, and the success of every community or state is also a function of the kind of cooperation, support, and prayers that the people extend to the government that they have all installed.

“If Governor AbdulRazaq succeeds, the credit is yours (followers), and if he fails the failure is also yours. May his government not fail. If anything happens on the contrary, it is the people that have failed. May the people not fail. May the government not fail.”

Dr Ahmed further noted that every government is a product of its people and called on the citizens to always play their part by being respecters of law and order.

He also enjoined all politicians and public office holders to continue to give peace and unity a chance as they relate with one another, adding that no rancorous society will ever progress.

“Government is not always on auto-drive; It is a product of the people. That is why people have civic responsibilities, such as paying their taxes, obeying rules, and doing their best to ensure that they support the policies, projects, and programmes of the government by keeping intact and maintaining infrastructure built by the government. And this is a kind of the symbiotic relationship that should exist between the government and the people,” he added.

Speaking on the benefits of fasting, Dr Ahmad said Ramadan is a period of bonanza when Allah is willing to give out multiple rewards, asking Muslim faithful to always do good to their fellow human beings.

“This is a period that Allah has declared His bonanza. They call it Tahfizat and I call it ‘buy one, get 10 free’. Buy one, not two, and get 10 free. Or rather, the most appropriate is just buy one and pick anything in the inexhaustible store of Allah for free. This is how generous Allah is. This is how merciful Allah is. This is how much Allah loves us. It is up to us,” he said.

The scholar later gave a lecture in which he called on the people of the state, especially Ilorin Emirate, to restore the legacies of their forebears and work together for a greater Kwara State.

He urged the people to avoid the pull-him-down syndrome, which the cleric said has never helped any community.

The lecture series was attended by thousands of Muslim faithful, including House of Assembly members, cabinet members, APC leaders, and representatives of the Ilorin Emirate Council.