Islamic, Christian Leaders Reject Terrorism Allegations Against Bauchi Govt

Islamic scholars and Christian leaders in Bauchi State have jointly dismissed allegations linking the state government to terrorism financing, describing the claims as false, malicious and capable of undermining the peace enjoyed in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the religious leaders cautioned against the spread of unverified allegations, warning that such narratives could ignite unrest and erode years of peaceful coexistence in Bauchi State.

The Islamic scholars led by lmam Abdulrahman Ibrahim Idris, while briefing journalists, stressed that Islam upholds truth and justice, noting that Bauchi has never served as a haven for terrorists or bandits, a situation they said is evident in the steady influx of people relocating from neighbouring states plagued by insecurity.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State chapter, expressed surprise over the allegations, particularly those involving Governor Bala Mohammed and the state’s Commissioner of Finance.

In a joint statement signed by CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, and Secretary, Rev. Matthew Wakili Laslimbo, the association described the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Both religious bodies praised Governor Mohammed’s efforts in promoting peace and security, citing his support for security agencies, vigilante groups and religious institutions across faiths.

According to them, there is no bandit group in Bauchi State that has overpowered security agencies or the state government, attributing the situation to divine intervention and the commitment of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The clerics also cited the governor’s directive to Imams and Islamic scholars to intensify special prayers for peace across the state as part of efforts to sustain security.

The clerics further noted that the Bauchi State Government responds promptly to security reports, citing the provision of equipment, funds and vehicles to security agencies and vigilante groups, as well as swift action taken when bandits reportedly appeared in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area.

They also observed that Bauchi’s peaceful environment has attracted residents from other states affected by insecurity, leading to population growth in the state capital and the creation of new settlements such as Maraban Liman Katagum, New Nabordo and New Narabi for displaced persons.

They also appealed for caution in the ongoing prosecution of the finance commissioner by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling for fairness and justice.

They also cautioned politicians against allowing political rivalry to harm innocent people, stressing that conflict, once ignited, affects both instigators and the wider society.

The religious leaders appealed to the public to desist from spreading fabricated stories aimed at tarnishing the image of individuals or institutions, warning that such actions could endanger peace.

“We described the allegations against the Commissioner of Finance and five other officials as unjust, calling for their release and urging authorities to ensure fairness and justice in handling the matter.

“Bauchi is one of the most peaceful states in Northern Nigeria, recording very low levels of criminality, even though no society is completely crime-free,” the clerics said.

“No individual or group has ever been arrested in Bauchi State in possession of weapons or food supplies intended for bandits in their hideouts.

They added that the allegations is an attempt to tarnish the image of the governor, reaffirming their confidence in his leadership and dedication to peace, security and development.