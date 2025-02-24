Islamic Bank Boosts 300 Bauchi Women Farmers

Share

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) of Saudi Arabia has praised the Almuhibba Foundation for the efficient utilization of the $100,000 grant it got from the Bank.

The grant was used for the training of over 300 women farmers in Alkaleri and Dass local government areas in Bauchi State. IsDB chief Golam Mortaza gave the pass mark at a courtesy call on Aisha, the wife of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi.

He said: “We interfaced with the beneficiaries and saw the Acha grains they produced and how it improved their economic status within their respective communities.

“We saw the impact of the project on the lives of the beneficiaries. “We congratulate Almuhibbah Foundation for this feat.”

Share

Please follow and like us: