Islam, religion of peace, justice, says Muslim leader

Share

A leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and the Managing Director of Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, MTA International Nigeria, Munir Ud Din Shams, has said that Islam believes in peace and justice, which he said are the essence of the religion.

Speaking at a world press conference on global peace at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria Headquarters Ojokoro, Lagos, Shams said that it is a clear teaching of Islam that the people of all nationalities and all races are equal.

The leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at added that it is also made clear in Islam that all people should be granted equal rights without any discrimination or prejudice. He said further that this is the key and golden principle that lays the foundation for harmony between different groups and nations and for the establishment of peace.

“Today, we find that there is division and separation between powerful and weaker nations. For example, in the United Nations, we find that there is a distinction made between certain countries.

“Thus, in the Security Council, there are some permanent members and some non-permanent members. This division has proven to be an internal source of anxiety and frustration and thus we regularly hear reports of certain countries protesting against this inequality.

“Islam teaches absolute justice and equality in all matters and so we find another very crucial guideline in Chapter 5, verse 3 of the Holy Qu’ran,” he said.

The Muslim leader then urged powerful and rich countries not to usurp the rights of the poor and weaker countries in what he described as an effort to preserve their own rights and that nor should they deal with the poorer nations “in an unjust fashion.”

He also advised the poor and weaker nations not to inflict harm on the powerful or wealthy nation’s whenever the opportunity arises, saying that instead, both sides should endeavour to fully abide by the principles of justice.

He however, urged the Nigerian government, the media and the citizens to entrench the strong culture of peaceful and harmonious co-existence among the diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds that characterise Nigeria.

Also speaking, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunsho AbdulAzeez, AMIR, National Head, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Office of Nigeria, said that religion can play significant role in the development of a nation, but that what the likes of Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents are doing has nothing to do with the Islamic religion.

Alhaji AbdulAzeez said that these groups are fighting for territory, power and resources, saying that they are not fighting Jihad because some of the people they kill are Muslims, who practice the five pillars of Islam.

Share

Please follow and like us: