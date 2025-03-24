Islam Religion Of Love, Peace, Tolerance-abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said Islam is a religion that teaches love, understanding, and tolerance.

He lamented the misrepresentation of Islam by a few adherents to promote extremism in the religion. Abiodun, who expressed this in a keynote address at the Annual Special Ramadan Iftar and Lecture held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, OkeMosan, Abeokuta, over the weekend, said the religion teaches peace, moderation, and justice and does not encourage compulsion or extremism.

He said: “Extremism not only soils the image of Islam but undermines its very essence, which is submission to Allah in peace and humility. “What Islam teaches is to foster love, understanding, and tolerance.

We are dutybound to reject ideologies that promote division, hatred, bigotry, and violence. “Unfortunately, the beautiful message of Islam has often been distorted by the few who seek to promote extremism in the name of religion.”

He emphasized that Ramadan is a sacred period that calls for sober reflection and a time for Muslims to renew their faith and apply their hearts to the core values of Islam, which are peace, compassion, and unity. Abiodun maintained that Allah has made fasting in the month of Ramadan a divine obligation as contained in the Holy Quran.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

