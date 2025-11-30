Islam Not The Problem, But Extremism – Apostle Olowookere

Apostle Michael Olowookere is a minister based in Taraba State and has been the voice on issues confronting Christians in the Middle Belt and the North. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he speaks on the mass killings of Christians, which he calls genocide, which has gained international attention. Also, he says that Islam is not the problem, but extremism, which is embedded in the tenets of Sharia

Some call it mass killings, some say genocide. What will you call it?

This is a genocide. What is a genocide? It is the systematic attack or killing of a particular people or tribe, or religious sect, and this has been happening as long as I can remember. I was born and bred in Kaduna and have witnessed riots in 1992, Sharia in 2001, and political riots during President Goodluck Jonathan’s election.

There have always been riots and what have you, and the Christians have always been at the receiving end of these. This is the continuous mission of the Uthman Dan Fodio Jihadist mandate. I understood from a very young age that if a Hausa or Fulani man takes your thing, you dare not go to the person’s house to retrieve it, and we grew up knowing them with that fact.

Do you know that even as a Muslim, if you are not adept with the principles of Sharia, that person won’t be considered a genuine Muslim? What you are seeing now that is making news in the mainstream media is not something that started all of a sudden. It has been building for decades, and it is genocide.

You talked about the tenets of Uthman Dan Fodio, but they are also saying that Muslim faithful are being targeted. Can you say that this could be part of an Islamisation agenda?

If you followed the Late former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Obadiah Maliafa, he mentioned support. These are people with resources, positions, and networks. The Jihadist mandate does not just happen like that. It is systematic, and it is one step after the other.

Around 2000, they rose to say Sharia was accepted in the northern states. Now, tell me, why should a country that is termed as secular be that? It can make people from other states victims. Why should Nigeria be registered as a member of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries) if there is no agenda? The Sultan of Sokoto, who is usually the descendant of Dan Fodio, can hardly see him coming out to condemn these acts, and they listen more to the Sultan than to the President of Nigeria.

This is the last stretch, and that is the reason they are fighting tooth and nail. If you look at Lebanon, it was formerly a Christian-dominated country, but today it is becoming a Muslim country, and they were patient with their plans until they forced people to start yielding to their demands.

That is why you see Gumi negotiating with bandits rather than speaking against the ills of their activities, clamouring for them to be rehabilitated, pardoned, and all, but you won’t hear any condemnation of their attacks. It is systematic. Why would a bandit or terrorist be integrated into the Nigerian army? A sensitive military apparatus. Why?

Is this a cry coming out early or late by the Christians?

I would say they are crying out too late, as the Christian leaders have been very docile. The most dangerous thing is not being aware that you are in captivity; otherwise, why would Sharia be instituted in northern states while our Christian leaders and associations didn’t fight against it? Now, it was accommodated, and as a result, many people have died from the Sharia rule. So, telling the truth, even if it is a bit late, the Christian faith and leaders in this nation have been docile. That is why God is raising certain men to fight against these things, and it will take more than prayers, but a lot of critical and decisive actions.

You said critical and decisive actions. Can you please elaborate on that?

One of those actions is continuous speaking, and that is speaking truth to power. What we are doing now was not done 10 years ago, and because of the internet and technology now, as back then there were no smartphones, people didn’t understand these things except what was being reported from the government mainstream media, which, you know, won’t report what is exactly happening.

That is why we are crying about this for international organizations to know what the people have been going through and come to our aid. If not for the likes of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo from Plateau State, who began to cry out because of the excess killings within Plateau State, the United States may not have known about these happenings. Even though over the years there have been a lot of investigative and non-profit organizations that came, until they cried to people like Donald Trump for help, now you see it has gotten the attention of the world, and now every part of the world is aware of what is happening in the country.

There is no time the government will admit that this is happening. President Tinubu has tweeted about the killing of Christians in the past; even Reno Omokri, who is spreading propaganda today, has tweeted about it in the past. But for political gains and their belly, they are now saying otherwise. It is not as if they are not aware, but because they are interested in political power. Secondly, it is time for Nigerians to begin to defend themselves. It is a righteous thing and legal according to the constitution.

The court judgment meted out to Sunday Jackson, who defended himself from an aggressor who attacked him, but was later sentenced to death, which is yet to be carried out, is not justice but persecution. Many of our fathers have not spoken strongly about it. If this one passes like this, many will happen. The Christian community must ensure that while they are praying with Psalm 91, they should arm themselves with a weapon to defend themselves, as the psalm alone will not save anybody.

This is what we should be teaching. We see in the Bible how the children of Israel defended themselves, as God told them to go and fight, as He had given them victory. The Christians won’t attack, but the Bible says we are as gentle as doves, but we should be as smart as a lion. Christians should also pray but defend themselves.

But don’t you think this could degenerate into a religious crisis?

Let me tell you something. The Nigerian state as a whole is built on falsehood if we have to be critical about it because Nigeria is not ought to be. We are a diverse people from the north. When you look at communities from Southern Kaduna, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Abuja, Southern Bauchi, to part of Adamawa, Southern Gombe, and even to part of Adamawa, you will find out that they have almost similar cultures and traditions.

I live in Taraba, and I have lived in… we have similar culture in the west and traditions, and even people from Akwa Ibom and from the south. But if you see people from Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, part of Bauchi, and Gombe, you will see they have the same culture.

The forming of Nigeria was not a coming together of three ethnic groups, that is, the Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa, but of three nations that should not have been, but for the greed of the British and also resource control, brought all these. To be honest, the Nigerian military cannot solve this. You are aware of how a General in the Nigerian army was recently killed by the bandits, and if this is a serious nation, that was enough to rain hell on these people, but rather, we see more negotiations, attacks, and kidnappings. The military is overwhelmed, and the system is highly compromised.

It is better to go our separate ways than for people to be killed unnecessarily. For some time now, I have not been able to get over that old woman who was running for safety in the Kwara church attack, and I break down in tears. What is that woman’s crime? What is the essence of saying that we are one in this country, whereas we have never been one? It is time that they put an end to all these kidnappings, killings of innocent people, and children being butchered.

How should the nation approach the assistance being touted by the United States?

When the Lord rescued the Israelites from their captivity in Babylon after 70 years, He used Cyrus, an unbeliever, to rescue Israel, and they were able to return to their land. God is strategically using that man to hear the cry of Nigerians. People have died in the South, especially during the days of Nasir El-Rufai.

Communities that were not contending for natural resources but just want to live are being killed. I tell you that Donald Trump’s intervention is good, and anyone who is against it is vile and unrighteous.

If the U.S. forces partner with ours with their advanced military training and technology, they should eliminate these people once and for all from the land of Nigeria, and it would be a welcome development because it is the first time the whole world is interested in what is happening to Nigeria.

Can our Christian bodies, like the Christian Association of Nigeria and its affiliate blocs, find a common voice on this issue?

They should be united as one and continue to speak truth to power. Whether we speak or don’t speak, we will die one day. If you hold any post in a Christian organization, it is registered in heaven, and God will hold you accountable for all the souls committed to you at that time.

At the beginning of the APC-led government, they engaged the services of one man to disguise himself as the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman to say there is no genocide. It had to take the main C.A.N. to debunk it that the person is not their member.

They should change the pattern of thinking that while we pray with Psalms 91, they should also defend themselves. How can you fight a physical war with spiritual weapons? Yes, we know the weapons of our warfare are not carnal. Someone cannot bring an AK-47, and you will be reciting Psalms 91. Pray and devote yourself to God, but don’t let anybody kill you for killing’s sake.

I tell you that many people have lost confidence in the church because they keep telling them to pray for decades, and nothing has changed. It is time to tell them that self-defence is a legal right. I don’t associate with our Christian bodies anymore because some of them have become political because of what they will gain and all that.