Islam Is A Religion Of Knowledge, Says Muhammad

Every muslim has a duty to learn and seek knowledge, both Islamic and Western regardless of their gender, age, ethnicity, socio-economic class, in order to better and empower mem- bers of the Ummah. The proprietor Madrasat Sirajdeen Litaleemil Islamy Wal-araby, Imam Abdul-Azeez Noah Muhammad gave the charge at the Haflatu Taozeehi Shahadati-l-Ibtidahiya in Itire Ikate area Lagos State.

Imam Abdul-Azeez said having both Islamic and western knowledge is a great privilege, as it serves as a guide into the way of Allah and His prophets and a way to ease the life of mankind. He said “Seeking knowledge is an important dimension of the Islamic faith. It is so crucial that Allah S.W.T. chose to address it particularly when He gave Prophet Muhammad S.A.W. the Quran for the first time”.

“The first word revealed to our beloved Prophet S.A.W was the word ‘Iqra’ Read!” Imam Abdul-Azeez urged parents to encourage their children and ward to prioritise Islamic and religious knowledge for acquisition of beneficial knowledge is power that every muslim irrespective of your age or gender should possess”. On his goodwill message, Chairman of the event, General Manager TAFSAN Travels and Tours, Alhaji Ajijola Moshood Bayonle said that the pursuit of knowledge is an in- tegral part of Islam stressed that Muslims have a religious obligation to seek useful and impactive knowledge that can make them thrive in life.

He urged parents to continue supporting and guiding their children in meaningful and positive directions in seeking knowledge and also urged the graduands not to limit their pursuit of knowledge rather to view the Walimat graduation as the first step in the ladder of knowledge. On their remarks, one of the graduated students parents, Alhaji and Hajia Imam Anidu Abdulwasiu Bolarinwa expressed their profound gratitude to the family, relatives and friends likewise the entire members of NASFAT family who have one way or the other grace the occasion, they said Jazakumullahu Khayran.

Our correspondents reports that the graduands were Mujeeb Lawal, Azeemah Abdulwasiu, Aishat Abdulraheem, Hallemoh Oladimeji and Adam Yusuf. They all expressed their joy that they were able to scale through the journey of their learning and excited that witnessed the day. They however urged their fellow students in the madrassat not to relent in their quest to seek this knowledge as there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Don’t be perturbed, please forge ahead with perseverance inspite of any challenge, you will also be here one day and take your Shahadah and be celebrated. Above all let’s make use of our knowledge acquired in the madrassat to make positive impacts in the so- ciety, so that in our own ways we can change the narrative people have about Islam and Muslims”. Azeemah AbdulWasiu.