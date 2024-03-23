ISIS Takes Responsibility For Deadly Attack At Crocus City Hall In Russia

Russian officials on Saturday said the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the fatal assault at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, causing at least 60 deaths and over 145 injuries.

Saturday Telegraph reports that on Friday, gunmen dressed in camouflage infiltrated a concert venue complex near Moscow and began firing at unsuspecting citizens.

A viral video footage from the Crocus City Hall depicts the extensive complex, housing both the music hall and a shopping centre, engulfed in flames, with smoke rising into the air.

The death toll from the unfortunate incident was declared to be over 60 by Russian investigators, with health officials confirming that 145 people sustained serious injuries.

Russian health officials reported that around 60 of the hospitalised individuals were in critical condition.

However, ISIS’s Amaq agency took credit for the assault, announcing on Telegram that its operatives entered the concert hall, shooting and injuring numerous individuals before returning to their base.

The Islamic State claimed that its fighters launched an attack on the outskirts of Moscow, resulting in “killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely.”

However, the statement did not provide any additional details regarding the claim.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official disclosed to ABC News that the United States had shared intelligence with Russia about an impending threat posed by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS).

The threat was reportedly linked to a security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Moscow two weeks prior.