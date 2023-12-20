Isinkan and mystery of its Baobab tree

The Baobab tree, known in Yoruba as ‘Igi Ose’, is usually seen close to the palaces of the traditional rulers or in very significant locations in various towns and communities in the Southwest geo-political zone. That of Isinkan in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State is located in the front of the palace of the Iralepo of Isinkan.

Trajectory

Isinkan’s mythology claims that the present Baobab, located beside the Oba’s market at Ita-Owa in Isinkan, was part of a quartet of Baobab seeds planted by Oba Iralepo Olusi, known by his traditional name, ‘Akologbon. Olusi Akologbon’ was the first son of Iralepo Owa Obamure who was himself the first son of Iralepo Owena. It was from the latter’s name that Iralepo obtained his sobriquet of Owenasoro for that was his known traditional name in his days. In those days, the first son of a reigning Iralepo automatically succeeded his father upon the latter’s transition.

Olusi claimed that Ifa directed him to plant seeds in four spiritually significant locations across his then Isinkan country which stretched from Imogun to Ulafon (covering the area now known as Adofure) to Owena river and to as far as his then boundary with Ilara. Traditional rulers of adjoining towns such as the great Alara Ojopagogo, in his deposition at the Morgan Chieftaincy Review Commission of 1977 strongly corroborated the extent of Isinkan land.

Olusi planted one seed at the present location in Ita Owa. He planted one between Elegbin and Okearo. He planted one at Ulafon around the area known as Adofure today. He planted one somewhere between Owena River and his boundary with Ilara. This is one of the reasons both Isikan and the Iralepo are referred to as ‘Onigunmerin ona anaye’ because each of the Baobab trees came to be associated with a market so to say. Olusi was nonetheless reputed to have cultivated other special trees.

Iralepo Olusi

Iralepo Olusi was versed in Ifa. This was why he elected to be called Akologbon, the sacred epithet of Omoran who founded the Isinkan Ifa priesthood through his grandson. Olusi is also recognised for the reform of the tradition of Oshugbo Usi to include 14-year old males of Isinkan hunting wild games in seclusion and unsupervised in a dreaded forest now named Isharun alongside peers from Ilara. Olusi was a bosom friend of Olutipin of Ilara. The tradition was earlier limited to only adult-grade male children as a coming of age test.

The surviving Baobab tree used to serve as a market point for the people of Isinkan in their trades with the people of Isolo, Oba, Akure and Oda at the time. In 1675, when Oba Iralepo Arulewolasi was approached by Oba Gbogi of Akure, himself the grandson of Oba Gbogi (Oligbogi) of Isinkan through his daughter with the idea from the Osolo for a moat to be dug, Arulewolasi agreed to temporarily relocate to a place behind the market since the traditional rulers of both Akure and Isolo had moved their palaces closer to make the digging of the moat less cumbersome.

When the threat from Edo abated, Arulewolasi relocated back to Uponna Lila. The Isinkan palace did not return to its present location until between 1736 and 1742 when Orudu, grandson of Oba Gbogi of Akure again approached Okingoroye, the then Oba Iralepo of Isinkan and pleaded with him to let them come together as did their fathers to enable them jointly repel the Edo threats.

The thriving market behind the Baobab tree again became the appealing place for Oba Okingoroye. Since that second time, the place had become the permanent palace of the Iralepo with the old Ipona Lila now reserved for the celebration of some Isinkandeities. Both Isolo and Akure palaces have also stayed put in their current locations ever since that last mutual alliance.

Traditional institution

Although Isinkan with its traditional institution is older that the Baobab tree because of the length of the reign of the three dynasties of Obara, Oroko and Oralopo, the tree is however very significant to the people of Isinkan and to the current seat of power in Isinkan land. There are many myths about the tree. The measurable and quantifiable fact is however that it has provided shade for the market for approximately 600 years. It may, however, require proper scientific carbon dating to be able to establish the actual time of its sprouting or to establish the real age of the tree.

Oba Orudu as the Deji of Akure following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Oba Gbogi of Akure, who by the way got the Gbogi’s appellation from his maternal grandfather Oligbogi, who was an Iralepo), begged the Iralepo to allow the two communities to move their palaces closer so that Isinkan forces could help the Akures repel the incessant attacks of the Ados in circa 1736.

Notable Akure scholars and professors have attested to this as a historical fact and their assertions are well documented. So it was Akure that begged Isinkan and not the other way round. The palace of the lralepo was situated at Oke lsinkan and the entrance courtyard was known as Ponna–Lila Oralopo. The Iralepo obliged the plea of the Deji on the condition that each seat of power would move closer but not beyond their traditional lands.

The Akure palace thus moved from Oke Oge to its present location with a boundary with Isolo at Igiso. The Isikan palace moved from Oke Isikan to its present location in Ita-Owa with a boundary with Akure at Imogun whilst Isolo palace moved from along Irese to its present location. Akure kingdom never conquered nor offered protection to any other community or town, talk less of Isinkan. Facts of history proved this.

As recent as 1818, it was Isinkan forces, the dreaded Eshos from the forest of Isharun, under the command of Ogundana Adanri, the son of Sao Agbaakin of Isinkan, with the support of Aparimo and Alaleetan of Ikere Ekiti that liberated the children of Oba Arakale of Akure from the forest of Ofosu after the latter had been killed by Edo forces in his palace in Akure. This was the party that stormed Ilisa to free Akure captives and that vanquished Ologbosere, one of the leaders of the Edo campaign at Oke Eda.

The Isinkans up to today have songs, wisecracks, and folklore that preserve such key events. Ogun k’Akure. Ogun k’Ulfon. Ogun de bebere eti Usi, Usikan k’ogun! War plundered Akure. War ravaged Ulafon (Ilafon). But when Usi (Isinkan) was threatened by war, Usikan (Isinkan) triumphed.

Significance

The Elemo of Isinkan, High Chief Olasehinde Abidakun described the tree as a mysterious one.

He said the leaves, fruit pulp, root, stem, seed and bark of Igi Ose have medicinal values which residents use regularly for treatment. Abidakun said the tree also signifies peace, noting that the Igi Ose in the palace of Iralepo is the only one left in Isinkan kingdom and her environs.

Also, the Olori Omowa, Prince Durojaiye Ariyo said the reason for the Yoruba proverb ‘apa o ka igi Ose’ (‘one’s hand can never go round the Baobab tree’). He said it is a symbol of life, positivity, longevity and fertility in the Isinkan Kingdom.