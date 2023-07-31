ISIL Terrorist Group Claim Responsibility For Suicide Bombing Pakistan

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorist group on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.
The terrorist group claimed its responsibility for yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack through a statement posted on its Telegram account.
The death toll from the deadly explosion in Bajaur, Pakistan rose to 54, with almost half of the victims children, police said on Monday.
A senior official with the counter-terrorism department said that 23 victims were under the age of 18.
Anwar ul Haq, the deputy commissioner for the district, confirmed the death toll.