July 31, 2023
ISIL Terrorist Group Claim Responsibility For Suicide Bombing Pakistan

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant    terrorist group on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The terrorist group claimed its responsibility for yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack through a statement posted on its Telegram account.

The death toll from the deadly explosion in Bajaur, Pakistan rose to 54, with almost half of the victims children, police said on Monday.

A senior official with the counter-terrorism department said that 23 victims were under the age of 18.

Anwar ul Haq, the deputy commissioner for the district, confirmed the death toll.

