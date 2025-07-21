Experienced media practitioner, Idumonza Isidahomhen has emerged the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the forthcoming Bye-Election into Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State.

Isidahomhen polled all the total vote casts in the election, to clinch the party’s flag.

Announcing the result, the returning officer for the primaries, Mr. Iyamu Collins observed that “Hon. Isidahomhen having satisfied the requirements of the electoral law and scoring the highest vote cast is duely elected as the candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the Edo Central Senatorial District by-election, scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 16, 2025.”

In his acceptance speech at the event witnessed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and their counterparts in the Department of State Security, DSS, the SDP senatorial flagbearer thanked members of his party for finding him worthy to contest for the Edo Central Senatorial Seat.

Hon Isidahomhen called on the good people of Esanland, home and abroad to take full advantage of the moment and support SDP to win the Senate bye election which would ultimately set the stage for the desired economic re-engineering process in the Esan community.

“It is my resolve to pursue the best interests of Esanland and promote the welfare and happiness of our people in every way possible through the grace of Almighty God.

Idumonza equally stated that it is the dawn of a new era in Senate legislative representation in Esan land.

He promised to deliver legacy projects for the benefits of this generation and generations yet unborn.

