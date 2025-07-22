Isidahomhen Emerges SDP Candidate For Edo Central By-Election

Media practitioner, Idumonza Isidahomhen, has emerged the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for the forthcoming Bye-Election into Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State.

Hon. Isidahomhen polled all the total vote casts in the election, to clinch the party’s flag. Announcing the result, the returning officer for the primaries, Mr. Iyamu Collins observed that “Hon. Isidahomhen having satisfied the requirements of the electoral law and scoring the highest vote cast is duely elected as the candidate of the SDP for the Edo Central Senatorial District by-election, scheduled to hold on August 16.”

In his acceptance speech at the event witnessed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and their counterparts in the Department of State Security, DSS, the SDP senatorial flagbearer thanked members of his party for finding him worthy to contest for the Edo Central Senatorial Seat.

Isidahomhen called on the good people of Esanland, home and abroad to take full advantage of the moment and support SDP to win the bye-election which would ultimately set the stage for the desired economic re-engineering process in the Esan community.