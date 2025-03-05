Isiaka Empowers Constituents, Highlights Legislative, Devt Strides

Share

The Member representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), has reinforced his commitment to economic self-reliance and community development through a major empowerment program benefiting over 2,000 constituents.

The event, held at the Social Club Open Field in Ayetoro, provided financial support, vocational tools, and agricultural resources aimed at fostering sustainable growth and productivity.

Speaking at the gathering, Hon. Isiaka emphasized that the program was not an account of his stewardship but part of his broader vision to uplift the people of Yewa North/Imeko-Afon.

He acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, whose encouragement has strengthened his ability to deliver impactful representation.

Reflecting on his legislative journey, Isiaka detailed his efforts in advocating for policy changes, sponsoring bills, and championing infrastructural projects.

He highlighted initiatives such as the call to lift restrictions on petroleum product sales in border communities, improved policing for security-challenged areas, and his push for a state of emergency on border community development.

His legislative work has also included the sponsorship of bills to establish an agro-processing free trade zone and a federal technical education institute, among others.

Beyond legislation, he has led infrastructural interventions that have improved security, education, healthcare, and road networks across the constituency. He pointed to the construction of police stations, classrooms, borehole water projects, and healthcare facility renovations, as well as the installation of transformers and solar-powered streetlights that have enhanced electricity supply and security.

During the event, he emphasized that the empowerment items distributed were strategic investments meant to create long-term economic opportunities, not just temporary relief.

He also announced the establishment of an Agricultural Equipment Management Committee to oversee the maintenance and accessibility of essential farming tools for local farmers at subsidized rates.

Hon. Isiaka expressed excitement over the inclusion of a feasibility study for an agro-processing and export-free trade zone in the 2025 budget, describing it as a transformational step toward economic revitalization.

He reassured his constituents that his long-term development blueprint, anchored on education, healthcare, agriculture, border development, and youth and women empowerment, would continue to guide his interventions.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders for their continued support. Urging unity and collective effort, he reaffirmed his commitment to pushing the frontiers of prosperity in Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, assuring constituents that the progress achieved so far is only the beginning of a greater transformation.

