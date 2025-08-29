ISI Wants Tinubu To Redesign The Structure For Sports Rewards

The International Sports Institute (ISI), a body of intellectuals and seasoned sports administrators, and experiential professionals, at its first-of-a-kind virtual colloquium on Saturday, August 23, called on the Federal Government to redesign the structure for rewards of sports excellence in Nigeria.

The Colloquium praised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to hand out the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), alongside a $100,000 cash reward and a three-bedroom apartment to each of the 24 players (with $50,000 for each technical team member)—following the Super Falcons’ dramatic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and a similar package for the all-conquering women’s basketball team.

With the theme of the colloquium tagged: ‘Reward and Sports Excellence- Rationality, Desirability and Sustainability,’ ISI wants the FG to ensure reward systems are consistent, standardised, and not short-lived promises or politically motivated gestures.

Also, the ISI colloquium not only addressed the rationale for rewarding athletes, but also the desirability: what kinds of rewards are most valuable and impactful to athletes and stakeholders.