New Telegraph

August 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. ISI Wants Tinubu…

ISI Wants Tinubu To Redesign The Structure For Sports Rewards

The International Sports Institute (ISI), a body of intellectuals and seasoned sports administrators, and experiential professionals, at its first-of-a-kind virtual colloquium on Saturday, August 23, called on the Federal Government to redesign the structure for rewards of sports excellence in Nigeria.

The Colloquium praised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to hand out the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), alongside a $100,000 cash reward and a three-bedroom apartment to each of the 24 players (with $50,000 for each technical team member)—following the Super Falcons’ dramatic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and a similar package for the all-conquering women’s basketball team.

With the theme of the colloquium tagged: ‘Reward and Sports Excellence- Rationality, Desirability and Sustainability,’ ISI wants the FG to ensure reward systems are consistent, standardised, and not short-lived promises or politically motivated gestures.

Also, the ISI colloquium not only addressed the rationale for rewarding athletes, but also the desirability: what kinds of rewards are most valuable and impactful to athletes and stakeholders.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria To Face Gambia In Deaf Football Final
Read Next

Zenith Bank/NBBF B’ball League: Plateau Rocks Win In Savannah Conference; MFM, First Bank Maintain Grip In Ilorin