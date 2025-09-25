Isi-Uzo Women Drum Support For Gov Mbah

Women of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Enugu State, have declared their support for the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah, saying no administration has impacted them as much as his.

They made the pledge on Wednesday during the 2025 edition of the Isi-Uzo Women Convention themed “Beyond Protest and Role of Women in Community Development.”

Speaking at the well-attended event, which brought together women, traditional rulers, political leaders, and stakeholders, the convener and wife of the Council Chairman, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, commended Governor Mbah for prioritising grassroots development. She also lauded the First Lady’s Custos Care Foundation for its impact on women and children across the LGA.

“Isi-Uzo women have never benefited so much like this under any administration. We thank the Governor for the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres and Smart Green Schools either ongoing or completed in all the wards of Isi-Uzo. We thank the First Lady for her interventions through the Custos Care Foundation, which has greatly improved the health and welfare of our women and children. Therefore, we shall continue to give our unflinching support to this government,” Mrs. Obeagu said.

Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, also hailed the First Lady for championing women’s empowerment.

“Isi-Uzo stands firmly with Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as we work together to build a prosperous and inclusive Enugu State. Our mothers and daughters are the strength of our communities, and we thank you for standing by them,” he stated.

In her remarks, the First Lady, Mrs. Mbah, represented by Barr. Chidinmma Egonu, praised the women of Isi-Uzo for their loyalty and resilience, assuring them of more opportunities in health, education, agriculture, and skills development.

“I am deeply touched by the love and solidarity I have seen today in Isi-Uzo. Women are the heartbeat of every society, and this administration is committed to empowering you with opportunities that will build stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Enugu State,” she said.

Mrs. Mbah, also represented by the Managing Director of Custos Care Foundation, Dr. Blessing Egodi, applauded Governor Mbah for improved security across the state and commended Isi-Uzo women for sustaining peace in their communities.

Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ify Ani-Osheku, further lauded the council chairman for enrolling 5,000 residents in the Health Insurance Scheme, urging the women to continue supporting the state government.

The highlight of the convention was the distribution of empowerment packages and palliatives, including bags of rice, wrappers, and other household essentials. Widows and vulnerable women who received the items expressed gratitude, pledging to spread the goodwill to their families.

The colourful event also featured cultural dances, solidarity songs, and drama sketches by women groups, all showcasing the central role of women in community development.