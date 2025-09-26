Isi-Uzo Women Back Mbah As Enugu First Lady Distributes Palliatives

Women of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Enugu State, have thrown their weights behind the reelection of Governor Peter Mbah, saying the women of the area have never had it so good.

The women pledged their support on Wednesday during the 2025 edition of Isi-Uzo Women Convention themed “Beyond Protest and Role of Women in Community Development.

Speaking at the event, which drew a mammoth crowd of women, traditional rulers, political leaders and stakeholders of the LGA, the convener and wife of the Council Chairman, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, commended Mbah for prioritising grassroots development, adding that the governor’s wife had greatly impacted the women and children of Isi-Uzo through her charity outreach platform, Custos Care Foundation.

She said: “Isi-Uzo women have never benefited so much like this under any administration. “We cannot thank our governor enough for all the projects going on across Isi-Uzo as well as some completed ones.

“We thank the Governor for the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres and Smart Green Schools either ongoing or completed in all the wards of Isi-Uzo. “We thank the First Lady for all she has done in Isi-Uzo and across the state courtesy of the Custos Care Foundation.

This Foundation has greatly impacted the health and welfare of our women and children. Therefore, we shall continue to give our unflinching support to this government.”