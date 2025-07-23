The Isi-Uzo Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, Enugu State, has commended the efforts of the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, which they said had continued to improve security in the LGA since the inception of the present administration.

They also condemned an attack on parts of Eha-Amufu, which left some people dead several weeks ago, saying it was totally against the run of play, given the investment and job done in the area of security and infrastructure by Governor Mbah and the Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu.

The royal fathers, led by their Chairman, His Royal Highness Engr. Okey Ogbodo, gave the commendations during a visit to the Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, at the local government headquarters, Ikem.

They particularly noted the Governor’s numerous security interventions in Isi-Uzo LGA, including the deployment of joint security team, construction of access roads to open up the communities and farm settlements and the ongoing farm estate and produce city projects, all geared towards addressing the problem of insecurity and enhancing economic growth in the LGA.

The royal fathers equally commended the efforts of the Council Chairman, Barr. Obeagu, in working with Governor Mbah to improve security and catalyse development in the LGA.

Igwe Okey Ogbodo said the traditional rulers were on the solidarity visit to show their support to the Council Chairman, as they were aware of his tireless efforts to ensure security across Isi-Uzo communities.

“Chairman, we are on this solidarity visit to thank and commend you for your efforts in leading security teams for operations in our farm settlements.

“We remember the crisis here about three years ago in 2022. We remember that we used to have Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps in Ikem and Isi-Uzo. So, as your fathers, we thank you and we thank our governor for your efforts. We are solidly behind you. We will do our best to work with your administration,” he stated.

On his part, Igwe Pius Nnamani said, “We work with you and we know your efforts on security. As a Council Chairman, you not only intervene, but you are always in the frontline leading security operations in the farm settlements. We know you hardly sleep.

“Again, despite these, you are doing development projects.

“Our governor has also done a lot for our security and welfare. He is still doing more interventions, deploying security and putting infrastructure in place to secure and open up our farm settlements and you have also followed his footsteps. We can only ask God to strengthen you and crown your efforts.”

Responding, the Isi-Uzo Council Chairman, thanked the royal fathers for the visit, saying it was a great encouragement that would spur him on to do more. He thanked Governor Peter Mbah for his numerous strategic security interventions while noting that he will continue to partner with the Governor and his team to create a safer and better environment for his people.

Obeagu listed recent conflicts, internal sabotage by local indigenes, poor communication network and bad road that hinder security response as factors debilitating security of lives and property in the area, which he said Governor Peter Mbah had continued to invest huge resources to address as a matter of priority.

“As you rightly noted, the governor has already completed the 21.7km Agu-Mgbuji-Ogbete road from last year and has already commenced the creation of access road to connect Ikpakpara-Aguamede, where we had the breach several weeks ago, and then to Ikem-Nkwo, to aid security response.

“The governor has also ordered the construction of the about 11.5 Aguamede road, while efforts are ongoing to provide telecommunications services in the area, in addition to the ongoing farm estate and produce city projects.

“He truly has taken quite some proactive and decisive actions on security, which I am not in a position to state here, being security matters, and he has vowed to go after every identified criminal in Isi-Uzo farm settlements and bring them all to justice,” he concluded.