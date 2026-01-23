Popular Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor Woli Arole has offered words of advice to ace TikToker, Peller, following his widely discussed attempts to meet American streamer IShowSpeed during the latter’s recent visit to Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram page, Arole applauded Peller’s boldness and determination, noting that it takes courage to pursue opportunities at such a high level.

While acknowledging that the situation may have appeared embarrassing to some observers, Arole stressed that Peller’s persistence should not be mocked, especially given his influence and reach within Nigeria’s digital space.

According to Arole, many critics lack even a fraction of Peller’s platform and achievements, and therefore, conversations around the TikToker should be handled with empathy rather than ridicule. He encouraged people to address Peller with understanding and constructive guidance.

In his message, Arole advised Peller to focus on long-term growth by securing solid management, prioritising education to strengthen his brand, and surrounding himself with experienced and wise mentors.

He also emphasised the importance of good branding, humility, and careful speech, warning that pride and careless words can negatively affect anyone’s journey.

Arole further reminded the influencer that fame is only one aspect of life and urged him to remain open to correction and learning. He described Peller as a standout figure in Nigeria’s online entertainment scene and encouraged him not to give up despite setbacks.

To reinforce his point, Arole reposted an old video in which Peller had previously said he would ignore IShowSpeed if the streamer visited Nigeria. He used the clip to highlight the need for mindfulness in words and actions, stressing that pride can have unintended consequences.

Peller’s efforts to meet IShowSpeed reportedly included running alongside the streamer’s convoy, attempting to climb one of the vehicles, and even riding a horse through traffic, moments that quickly went viral online.

Meanwhile, nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest also came to Peller’s defence, stating that there is no disgrace in trying to achieve one’s goals and that ambition should not be discouraged.

The episode has since sparked conversations about fame, humility, and the need for proper guidance in the fast-paced world of social media stardom.