Popular American streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed, has responded to the backlash trailing his recent visit to Nigeria, following claims by some local content creators that he intentionally ignored them during his African tour.

The online personality came under fire after critics accused him of being selective and dismissive, particularly for not collaborating with creators such as Peller and others who expected engagement during his stay.

The American streamer, however, clarified that his visit was never intended to be a celebrity meet-and-greet or influencer collaboration tour.

IShowSpeed explained that the purpose of his African trip was to spotlight grassroots culture and everyday stories that rarely receive international attention.

He said his focus was on showcasing ordinary people — from young roadside drummers and street dancers to market traders and creatives whose talents often go unnoticed by the global audience.

The streamer noted that many of the influencers requesting access already enjoy visibility and established platforms, while the individuals he chooses to feature may never get another opportunity to be seen on such a large scale.

He dismissed claims that he deliberately sidelined fellow creators, stressing that every stop on his tour was carefully planned in advance.

Speed also pointed out that his schedule was extremely tight, with specific cultural locations and activities already mapped out, leaving little to no room for spontaneous meet-ups or unplanned collaborations.

According to him, the structured nature of the tour made it impossible to accommodate sudden appearances or last-minute requests.

Despite the criticism, IShowSpeed maintained that his intentions were genuine and centred on cultural storytelling rather than social media networking, reaffirming his commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices wherever he travels.