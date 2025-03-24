 Ishola: A Life Of Service, Integrity, Dedication

Share

Alhaji Muftau Ishola’s name resonates with professionalism, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to service. A proud son of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and a product of Ebute Meta, Lagos, he has spent decades building a reputation rooted in integrity and excellence, earning the respect of colleagues and associates across various industries.

With a career that spanned several decades in the banking sector, Alhaji Muftau Ishola made a lasting impact at Access Bank of Nigeria, where he diligently served until his retirement ten years ago.

His tenure in the financial sector was defined by his meticulous attention to detail, ethical business practices, and steadfast dedication to corporate growth and client satisfaction.

Retirement did not slow down his passion for service. Instead, he transitioned into the travel and tourism industry, establishing Zatim Travels & Tours Ltd, a company specializing in Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

As the founder and sole administrator, he has built Zatim Travels into a trusted name, ensuring seamless and spiritually fulfilling journeys for pilgrims. His deep understanding of logistics, customer care, and religious obligations has positioned the company as a leader in the sector.

Beyond his business endeavours, Alhaji Muftau Ishola plays a significant role in religious and professional circles. His contributions to the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) have not gone unnoticed.

Today, he serves as the Deputy Vice President of AHUON, Lagos Zone, where he continues to advocate for excellence and efficiency in the Hajj and Umrah industry.

Respected for his humility, wisdom, and strong moral compass, Alhaji Muftau Ishola is regarded as a man of peace and principle. His leadership, both in business and religious affairs, serves as an inspiration to many, reinforcing the values of honesty, diligence, and service to humanity.

At 61, his legacy continues to grow, a testament to a life dedicated to making a meaningful impact in every sphere he touches.

