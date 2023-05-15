Ishaku Denies N2bn Take-Home Vehicles As Opposition Kicks

Bala Dan-Abu, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Taraba State Governor has debunked the rumour that N2 billion had been granted for the purchase of luxury automobiles for Governor Darius Ishaku, his Deputy, and their wives.

Dan-Abu on Sunday described the report that the State Executive Council approved the money as just the imagination of social media writers.”

He said,” We don’t want the traditional media to give credence to it. There is nothing to it. The story is just the imagination of the social media writers.”

The purported N2 billion in luxury vehicles, however, were deemed ridiculous by the state’s opposition Action Alliance (AA) Party at a time when the government still owed pensions and gratuities.

The AA Chairman in the state, Moses Kugba, in an interview with our correspondent, said, “Already there is outrage over the N2bn approval. The people of Taraba are not happy.

“Just imagine, how many schools and township roads these billions will repair in Taraba State. Imagine how much impact the N2bn will make at Taraba State University.

“The governor is entitled to official vehicles but the timing is wrong. The governor has some uncompleted projects and we expect him to complete some of these projects and not remove such a huge amount of money to buy cars.”

An attempt to get the state’s largest opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, to respond to the development was unsuccessful because Ibrahim Tukur-Elsudi, the party’s chairman, would not answer calls left on his line or respond to a text message sent to his phone.

Additionally, it was unable to reach Mr Aaron Arthimas, the state’s APC publicity secretary, because his line appeared to be off.

But numerous Jalingo citizens, including Lamini Ayua, Tanko Uba, Yusuf Mohammed, and Livinus Agyo, who spoke with our correspondent, pushed back against the reported N2 billion automobile gift.

One of the residents, Uba, told our correspondent: “I want to advise Governor Ishaku to rescind his approval on the project because the state needs such funds for better developmental activities.

“We are in a serious economic crisis as a state, the debt profile of the state is huge, salaries and pensions are not paid, yet the governor (allegedly) approved such an amount of money for himself days before leaving office?

“The state cannot afford that for now. Governor Ishaku should not be self-centered. With the current situation of things, it’s greed that made the governor (allegedly) approve such an amount of money for himself, his deputy, and their wives.”

With only 18 days left in his term, Premium Times reported that the Taraba governor had approved spending N2 billion on expensive cars for himself, his deputy, and their wives.

The online newspaper quoted a source as saying, “Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy, and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument.”

According to the report, the memo presented by the governor indicated that he would get two Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, two escort Toyota Hilux vans, and a utility vehicle while his wife will get a Land Cruiser SUV worth N1.3bn.

While the deputy governor, Haruna Manu, would be given one escort vehicle, and two Land Cruiser SUVs in lower trim levels, and his wife will be given an SUV and a utility vehicle.

The governor and his deputy have been driving the same Lexus 570 SUVs since taking office in 2015, according to checks done by our correspondent.