Ishaku Amos: From IDP Camp To A Doctorate In America

Ishaku Amos, an indigene of the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, has shared a compelling account of how his life moved from displacement caused by insurgency to academic excellence, as he currently pursues a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Amos spoke yesterday during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp he once called home –the Home for the Needy Foundation in Uhogua, Edo State.

He recounted that his years in the camp were a turning point, crediting the organisation for playing a critical role in shaping his future. According to him, after completing his undergraduate study at the Edo State University Iyamho, he was awarded a scholarship that enabled him to continue his studies abroad at the doctoral level.

He recalled departing Nigeria in August with the assistance of Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, the Commandant of the IDP Camp, describing the support as crucial to his successful transition.

Amos said: “I had never travelled outside Nigeria before. I grew up in the North and in the camp, so everything was new to me. “Having him accompany me made the transition easier and gave me confidence.”

According to him, settling into life in the United States would have been overwhelming without proper guidance and encouragement.

He said: “It was a new culture, a new system and a different weather. But I was prepared. “I was guided on what to expect and how to adapt, so I didn’t experience culture shock. He made sure I was comfortable before returning to Nigeria.”