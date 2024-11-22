ISF 2024 Summit: Makinde, AfDB, Entrepreneurs To Speak On Business Innovation, Growth

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as well as, juggernauts across Africa, especially in entrepreneurship, business, financial, economic, and governance spaces, will on November 29 converge on the city of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to speak on ways to drive impactful change across the continent.

According to a statement issued by the convener of the summit, Mr David Adeleke, and chairperson of the Organising Committee, Ms Zainab Tijani, made available to Saturday Telegraph, the dignitaries will meet during the third edition of ISF Summit, with the theme: ‘Empowering Innovation, Accelerating Growth’.

“It billed to hold at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and virtually on YouTube.

The statement noted that organizers of the ISF 2024 Summit have curated an impressive roster of speakers that reflect a wide range of sectors, including financial services, technology, government policy, media, and international relations. They include His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Dr. Tomisin Fashina, CIO, African Development Bank Group; Olu Akanmu, Executive in Residence, Lagos Business School; Ochanya Dan-Ugo, CR0/Executive Director, Unified Payment; Adeleye Fabusoro, Head of West Africa, CNBC; Steven Friedmutter, CEO, SF Ventures; and many others.

The organizers said, “We’re excited to announce the return of ISF for its highly anticipated third edition, scheduled for November 29th–30th, 2024. The theme for this year’s edition is “Empowering Innovation, Accelerating Growth,” and it will be held physically at the International Conference Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and virtually on YouTube.

“ISF 2024 Summit is an international conference and exhibition that serves as a platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to converge and discuss the latest trends and innovations across the globe. This year’s conference promises to be bigger and better, driving impactful change across the continent.

“Following the theme for this year’s edition, the conference will play an essential role for startups in driving economic growth and development in Africa’s emerging markets.

“ISF Summit 2024 will explore the multifaceted aspects of innovation, highlighting the importance of talent development, digital infrastructure, sustainable business practices, and inclusive growth”

The statement stated further that the ISF 2024 Summit would serve as a pivotal platform for entrepreneurs, technologists, decision-makers, and influencers to come together and engage with the vibrant and evolving business and startup landscape of Africa.

“It stands as a testament to the growing importance of startups in Africa’s economic landscape. This conference is a movement that aims to shape the future of startups and stimulate economic growth throughout Africa.

“With support from the Oyo State Government, the ISF2024 Summit underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

“This an opportunity to gain insight from industry experts, connect with a wide range of key stakeholders and visionaries, and participate in workshops that focus on critical areas. such as talent development and economic growth”, it said.

Share

Please follow and like us: