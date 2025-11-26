Isese Worshippers Urge Govt To Take Security Threats Seriously Amid Rising Violence

Following the alarming increase in killings and kidnappings across the country, Isese worshippers, under the leadership of Araba Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni Mokoran Wale II, the Araba Olúìsèse Agbaye, have called on governments at all levels to stop treating security issues with levity.

In a press release signed on his behalf by his deputy, Araba Olúìsèse of Ibadanland, Araba Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II expressed deep concern over the current spate of violence in Nigeria.

He lamented the surge in killings and kidnappings, urging the government to take decisive and urgent action, warning that the casual approach to security matters and politicisation of the issue have rendered the situation increasingly worrisome.

“Security in Nigeria today is at a critical and troubling point. No one is safe anymore. Killings, kidnappings, and abductions have become daily occurrences. Tragically, the entire security architecture in Nigeria is completely overwhelmed,” he stated.

“Isese worshippers throughout the world are not happy about the current security situation in Nigeria. We condemn the lack of effective response and coordination among security agencies. This continued negligence could erode public trust and lead to widespread chaos.”

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy that includes community involvement, increased funding for security forces, intelligence gathering, and swift judicial processes to deter criminal activities.

He also called on the government to recognise the cultural and communal efforts in maintaining peace and security, urging collaboration with traditional institutions and local leaders to restore safety and order.