Isese Worshippers Appeal To Tinubu, IGP Over Alleged Threat To Members’ Lives In Ilorin

I sese religion worshippers under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/ Oluawo (Ajo Awon Araba/ Oluawo L’Agbaye) have called on President Bola Tinubu, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), to urgently wade into threats to the lives of its members by some fanatics in Ilorin.

He said: “As law-abiding and peace loving Isese religion worshippers in Nigeria and the rest of the world, we are using this medium to call on President Bola Tinubu, Kwara state governor, the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services to urgently wade into threats to lives and intimidation of our members in Kwara State. “The Isese members decry the failure of the Kwara State government to wade into the matter, which has continued to put the lives of its members in danger.

“The silence or otherwise of the Kwara State government to caution these fanatics is of great concern to us. Despite intimidations of our members, we have cautioned them not to take laws into their hands. “It is based on this that we are calling on President Tinubu and all security agencies in the country to urgently wade into this matter before it gets out of hand. “As Nigerian citizens, we have the right to practice our religion.

“The Nigerian Constitution, Chapter 4, section 38 says: Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.

“In as much as we are operating within the ambit of the constitution of the land which is supreme, we are calling on President Tinubu to direct all security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate cases of threats to lives of our members, starting from Tantolun, Omolara Oladipo and others who have been threatened by some fanatics for practicing their religion.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the Araba of Ibadanland and Olu-Isese of Ibadanland, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, also called on government at all levels to set up religious advisory council that will comprise of all the three religions in the country.