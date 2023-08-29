Isese: Traditional Worshipers Urge Tinubu To Intervene To Avert Religious Crisis

Following a lingering crisis brewing between traditional religion worshippers and Islamic clerics in Kwara State, traditionalists in Nigeria have called on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the situation in the interest of National Security.

The traditional worshipers, however, sounded a note warning other religious adherents to desist from harassing their people, saying everyone has the right to practice the religion of his choice.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of traditional religion adherents at Ile-Oduduwa, Ile-Ife on Tuesday, the President, Ancient Religion Society of African Descent International Council (ARSADIC), Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda said Nigeria is a secular society where anyone is free to practice any religion of his choice in any part of the country. Hence, he urged the President to prevail on the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun to probe the Ilorin crisis.

According to him, the police should be mandated to institute an independent panel of inquiry to unravel the causes of the shameful crisis due to an individual’s resolve to practice her faith, which has put the country on the spot in the global community.

“The trend of the crisis in Ilorin is not just unfortunate but also shameful, Nigeria is a secular state and some individuals are facing persecution for believing in certain ways of worship in a state within the country, which is unbelievable. However, as Nigerians who believe in the rule of law, we are calling on the President to intervene with a view to putting a stop to the unfortunate development.

“If there is a crisis in one part of Nigeria, it will affect the whole country indirectly, so, we do not want crisis but our right to worship as we deem fit must not be infringed upon by anyone in any part of a country, which constitution describes as a secular society.

“We also urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to institute an independent panel of inquiry to probe the incident, identify remote causes and anyone discovered to be inciting crisis should be dealt with adequately in order to curb future occurrence”.

He added that traditional religion worshippers have always been tolerant of other religions and urged the federal government to ensure that traditionalists are safe in the country and also free to practice their religion.