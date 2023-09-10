Isese: Tani Olorun, One Other To Appear Before Kwara Court Monday

Kwara State Upper Area Court sitting in Ilorin will on Monday convene to rule on the cases of two traditional religion adherents, Abdulazeez Adegbola, also known as Tani Olohun and one Chief Ademola Olawoore, Oluwo of Tede, who were both on trial for alleged defamation.

The two are on trial for allegedly defaming one Alfa Tonile Okutagidi and conspiring to disturb the peace in Ilorin, the capital of the Kwara state, in violation of Nigerian law’s Penal Code.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, when the case was brought before the court, the attorneys for the two traditionalists, led by M.P. Gegele, submitted an objection, arguing that it was improper for the defendants to be on trial for the same offence in two different courts.

In spite of the fact that the pair had already been charged with a crime in the Magistrate Court, he contended that it was improper to charge them with the same crime in two different courts within the same jurisdiction.

In order to focus on the matter with the Magistrate Judge, the attorney requested the judge to dismiss the case.

Alfa Okutagidi’s attorney, Mr U. S. Umar, contended that it was improper for the case to be dismissed from court, stating that while the facts of the case may have been identical, the people who made the charges were different.

According to him, Tani Olohun and Oluwo were charged in the case that was heard by the Upper Area Court, even though Tani Olohun was the only defendant in the case heard by the Magistrate Court.

The Presiding Judge of the Upper Area Court then fixed Monday, September 11, 2023, for determination of the case before the Court.