Isese: Sowore Demands Swift Release Of Traditionalist, Taniolohun In Kwara

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election has called for the immediate release of Taniolohun, a traditionalist in Kwara State.

In a tweet on his X page on Tuesday, Sowore also demanded that the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, be fired for allegedly handling the ongoing religious conflict in the state improperly.

The #RevolutionNow convener and human rights activist said that the police chief was manipulating events in the state’s continuous disputes between Muslims and traditional worshippers.

He wrote, “#FreeTaniOlohunNow: This Kwara CP is playing to the gallery, pretending as though she is not biased against Tani Olohun.

“The fact that she had to hold a meeting with the family of a “wanted man” begging them to ask him to surrender shows that she was just playing mind games.

“She didn’t declare him wanted for weeks since he allegedly committed the offence until all circulated his video.

“She also hasn’t declared wanted those that threatened Isese worshippers. Their videos are all over the internet as well. We ask the IGP of the Nigeria Police Force to remove the CP, discontinue the kangaroo trial of Tani Olohun, and release him from unjust detention with immediate effect! #freetaniolohun #RevolutionNow.”

#FreeTaniOlorun NOW

I have just obtained a copy of the bogus criminal charge sheet used in falsely and illegally targeting and detaining Abdulazeez Tani Olohun and it is now completely obvious that he was being witch-hunted for his outspokenness against some people in Ilorin,… pic.twitter.com/aEFLP4gmiA — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 19, 2023

A Muslim preacher named Salam Ayodeji has been proclaimed wanted by the Kwara Police Command for reportedly threatening a traditional healer in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Adelesi made this declaration during a meeting with Ayodeji’s family on Monday evening in the state capital of Ilorin.

The CP had asked the family to produce the suspect latest Wednesday for the alleged offence of terrorism and defamation against the police.

#FreeTaniOlohun: An activist for Yoruba religious practice known as Ise… https://t.co/LifeEqjIoK via @YouTube — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 26, 2023