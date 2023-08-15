Isese Festival: Stay Away From Ilorin, Council Of Ulama Warns Adherents

The Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) in Kwara State has warned those planning to celebrate their Isese festival in Ilorin, the state capital, to retrace their steps.

The Council warned that the Isese festival, under any guise, would not be allowed in any part of the Ilorin Emirate, comprising Asa, Moro, Ilorin East, Ilorin West, and Ilorin South local government areas.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Justice Salihu Mohammed, a retired grand Khadi of Kwara State, made the position of the Council known on Tuesday at a press conference held at the residence of the Chairman of the Council of Ulama and Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheik Mohammed Bashir Salihu.

Mohammed, who was flanked by Imam Gambari, Ajanasi Agba, Sheikh Yusuf Pakata, Prof Badmas Yusuf, two former grand Khadis, Justices Idris Haroon and Ola AbdulKadir; former president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alhaji AbdulHamid Adi; and representatives of Imams and Alfas from all the 16 local government areas of the state, cautioned that the insistence of the Youth Wing of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) to hold their festival in Ilorin on August 20, 2023, would pose a serious danger to the security of lives and property in the state.

He said: “It is in the light of this that we have found it extremely necessary to plead with the Kwara State Government and all stakeholders to appeal to the ICIR and other interest groups to stay away from Ilorin as available evidence convinced us that the staging of the event in Ilorin would have serious negative consequences on the peace of Kwara State.

“We are not unmindful of the pillage of aspersions and insults mounted on our father, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Council of Emirs and Chiefs in Kwara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari by individuals that are expected to know better, which are unfortunate, condemnable and inexcusable.

“We don’t think any individual or group has anything to gain from destroying the harmonious coexistence in Kwara state. The people of Ilorin Emirate, particularly the Kwara State Council of Ulama cannot be coerced by any person or group of persons claiming to be representing intellectualism or atheistic practices to destroy what our forefathers have fought for.

“As a community and opinion leaders in our various places of abode, we are not unaware of the readiness of various youth groups never to allow the staging of the so-called ‘isese’ festival anywhere in Ilorin.

“To them, such activities would pollute the peace and tranquillity of the community as it is also being seen as an invasion and an act of cultural imperialism.

“We as leaders, see merit in the position of the Muslim youths. We sincerely believe that it is unwise and wrong for nonresidents of a community to forcefully impose imported thoughts or practices on their hosts. This is repugnant to natural justice and it will certainly lead to the brake down of law and order.”

The Executive Secretary of the Council of Ulama added: “We must make it abundantly clear that we are not against the celebration of isese festival. What is important to let the whole World know is that we, the people of Ilorin, have absolutely nothing to do with it. We understand the motive of their sinister and abominable move but warn that Ilorin has moved on. The Emirate might be a Yoruba-speaking city, but it must be realised that its present culture is no longer that of Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Nupe, or any other, but purely an Islamic culture. We,, therefore advise that they should allow peace to reign across Nigeria. All we are saying is that it should not be held where the celebrators and celebration would not be welcomed. Ilorin is certainly not among the places that should be considered for such a festival if the organisers are patriotic and well meaning.”

While appealing to Muslim youths and other stakeholders to exercise patience, Mohammed appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq “to direct all the security agencies in the state to take note of this threat to the peace and security of the state. A stitch in time saves nine”.

Ends