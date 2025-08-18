Isese Festival: Sanwo-Olu Declares Wednesday Work-Free Day

In commemoration of the annual Isese Day celebration, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as a work-free day for public servants.

This is contained in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, dated Monday, August 18, 2025, and addressed to top government functionaries across ministries, agencies, local councils, and parastatals.

The circular further directed that government offices will reopen the following day, Thursday, August 21.

The statement further added that the Isese Day is dedicated to celebrating Yoruba culture, spirituality, and indigenous traditions, and has in recent years been officially recognised in Lagos State to promote inclusivity and cultural preservation.

The statement reads, “It is hereby notified for general information that this year’s Isese Day Celebration will be held on Wednesday, 20th August, 2025.”

“In reaffirming the commitment of the State Government towards promoting our indigenous culture, tradition and preserving our heritage, while providing necessary support for traditional Institutions in the State, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has declared Wednesday, 20th August, 2025, as Work Free Day for Lagos State Public Servants in commemoration of the Day.

“Consequently, work resumes on Thursday, 21st August, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity,” Agoro stated.