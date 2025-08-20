Isese: Declare August 20, 21 Public Holidays, ICIR Tells Tinubu

In commemoration of the 2025 Isese Day celebration, the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) on Wednesday called on President Bola Tinubu to give equal recognition to Isese adherents in Nigeria by declaring August 20 and 21 as public holidays.

The council’s President, Fayemi Fakayode, made this call in a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, and Osun state governments had declared Wednesday a work-free day in honour of this year’s Isese Day.

Fakayode, however, urged governors of Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta states to emulate their South-West counterparts by recognising every August 20 as Isese holiday.

While congratulating adherents worldwide, the ICIR president commended the South-West governors for backing the celebration.

He also appealed to the Presidency to end the “present state of inequality” among the three major religions in the country by granting due recognition to Isese practitioners through a national holiday.

He further urged the Federal Government to invest in cultural sites across the country to boost revenue and community development.

He said, “We call for national recognition from President Tinubu through the declaration of August 20th and 21st as public holidays for Isese across Nigeria.

“We also want the government to fund cultural festivals, protect shrines and sacred lands and integrate practitioners into cultural councils like it is being done for Muslims and Christians.

“Isese represents the foundation of Yoruba and African identity; it embodies morality, unity, reverence for nature and communal living. Celebrating Isese safeguards our heritage, promotes pride in our culture and strengthens enduring values, such as honesty, respect and hard work,” he added.