Isese Day: Security Beefed Up At Yemoja River In Kwara

Security, comprising policemen, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Security Service (SSS) and the army, have been beefed up at the Yemoja River in Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the security operatives were stationed at Yemoja River to prevent any breakdown of law and order at the proposed venue of the Isese festival which the organisers had cancelled.

Though the security men were on alert at the premises of the river, neither the traditional worshipers nor the Islamic adherents were sighted there.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ebbunoluwarotimi Adelesi who led the operation, said the heavy presence of security operatives was to keep peace and ensure the security of lives and

property.

“The security men are here to maintain peace, we are not here to deprive anyone of his or her fundamental human rights. They had been drafted to this place since yesterday to protect the people of the state.

“The security personnel are here to maintain peace. We have to be alert as a result of what the two sides are saying. We cannot allow the security and peace of the state to be breached. Kwara state is a state of harmony”, the CP said.