Isese Day: Oyo traditionalists hail Makinde, Oyo lawmakers

The Heads of Traditional Religion in Oyo State have expressed appreciation to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the members of Oyo State House of Assembly for approving August 20, every year as ‘Isese Day’. The Oyo Heads of Traditional Religion, in a statement signed on behalf of the group by Araba Olu Isese of Ibadanland, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II, expressed appreciation to the governor of Oyo State and the lawmakers in the State House of Assembly for approving August 20 of each as ‘Isese Day’.

The statement reads: “The approval of August 20 of each year as ‘Isese Day’ by the Oyo State House of Assembly and our amiable Governor, Seyi Makinde, is something that gladden our hearts. This is an indication that both the Governor and the lawmakers in State are for people irrespective of religious backgrounds. They have shown to us they are all men of integrity. Speaking further, the heads of Traditional Religion in the State said that the declaration of August 20 as Isese Day’ (public holiday) will afford traditional religion worshippers in the State the avenue to further contribute their quotas toward the development of Oyo state. “This is a dream long overdue. The Governor and lawmakers in the State House of Assembly have further written their names in Gold.

“Traditional Religion worshippers will forever be grateful to them. “We are also using this medium to assure our governor and the lawmakers of our support at all time. We will continue to pray for peace and development of Oyo State.”