Isese Day: Ogun, Oyo Declare August 20 Public Holidays

The Ogun State Government has announced August 20, as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day celebration. Similarly, Oyo State Government also declared August 20 as a work-free day.

Recall that August 20 was formally declared a public holiday in 2023, following a motion passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly and the concurrent approval of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said yesterday that the day was set aside to celebrate Yoruba religion and traditions.

The statement added: “Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices, and promote the values and teachings inherent in their spiritual beliefs.”

Meanwhile, Oyo State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Olanike K. Adeyemo, in a circular letter dated August 18, according to a statement Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.