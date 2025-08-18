Isese Day: Ogun Declares August 20 Public Holiday

The Ogun State Government has declared Wednesday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate 2025 Isese Day celebration, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Yoruba religion, culture, and traditions.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the government said the holiday underscores Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to cultural preservation and recognition of the vital role Yoruba heritage plays in shaping the state’s identity.

“Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices, and promote the values inherent in their beliefs,” the statement read.

Akinmade added that the event extends beyond spiritual rites, fostering unity among practitioners while allowing the wider public to appreciate the richness of Yoruba culture.

Formally adopted as a public holiday in 2023 after the State House of Assembly passed a motion later approved by Governor Abiodun, Isese Day has since become a cornerstone of cultural pride and reflection in the state.

The government urged citizens to use the day for reflection, unity, and celebration of indigenous values, reaffirming its commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural heritage.