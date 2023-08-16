Isese Day Celebration: Gani Adams wants Ondo, Ekiti to join other S’West govs

…seeks religious peace, unity among devotees

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has appealed to governors of Ondo and Ekiti states to take a cue from their counterparts in the South West by setting aside a day or two for the celebration of Iseese Cultural Day in their state. Adams, in his appeal to the two states, said no religion is superior to the other, saying the traditional religion has equal right with other religions, adding that such would amount to equity, fairness and jus- tice. Adams, who spoke yesterday during the annual Ifa Festival, held in Alagbole, Ogun State maintained that religious faith is personal and individual or groups could pray to God in various languages, but to the same God.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who is the chief promoter of Olukun festival, the organisers of the event, pointed out that religious fanaticism had set the country back for a very long time, making many people to loss their lives, core values and identity through religious crisis and bigotry. “Religion is purely an act of fulfilling God’s purpose on earth. It is about our destiny. It is about God’s perfect creation and reflection of life.

“True religion in most cases tells us about the beauty of life, about God the supreme being and the hereafter. So, we should see it as such. “For instance, China, Japan and other great countries in Asia be- come what they are today because they appreciate their culture and traditions. “In Asia, except in Indonesia, where religion crisis was promi- nent and had been stopped for over a decade now, you hardly see cases of religious crisis. “In Europe, the 28 countries of the European Union are predomi- nantly Christians. “But they always allow people to practice the religion of their faith without molestation or threat. Even there are people in Europe that have no religion.