Isese Day: Abiodun Declares Monday Public Holiday In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has declared Monday, August 21 as a public holiday in commemoration of the annual Isese Day.

Isese Day is set aside by traditional religious worshippers to celebrate Yoruba culture and tradition.

Abiodun, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Lekan Adeniran, praised the existing harmony among the adherents of all religions in Gateway State.

He said the decision to accord Isese Day a special recognition was to continue in the tradition of respecting the tradition of the people and ensure the continuation of the unity and harmony among the three major religions in the state.

Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and respecting all religions in the state.

He also expressed the commitment of his administration to promote, preserve and nurture the culture and tradition of our people.

While congratulating the traditional religion worshippers on the occasion, he also urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoid acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.