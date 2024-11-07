Isese Assembly Confers Awards On Distinguished Leaders

Share

In recognition of their enviable integrity and personal achievements in society, a renowned Yoruba religious organisation, Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Welfare Assembly (IWA), has announced the nomination of High Chief Ifasayo Ifadamitan Ifarowaye Alabi and Princess Adedoyin Talabi Olosun Faniyi as the ‘2024 Isese Man of The Year and Isese Woman of The Year”, respectively.

This announcement was made ahead of the conferment and is contained in a press release signed and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Thursday by the National Coordinator of the Assembly, Barr. Ifaolepin Aderemi. The formal presentation of the awards is billed for December 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ifaolepin Aderemi said Chief Ifasayo Ifadamitan and Princess Adedoyin Faniyi have distinguished themselves among other notable Ìṣẹ̀ṣe leaders with their enviable integrity and personal achievements for the promotion of a flourishing Isese community.

The Coordinator added that the Isese Man and Woman of The Year Awards were conceptualized and designed as a credible platform to honour leaders, whose roles have provided the much- needed direction and stability in Ìsẹ̀ṣè Community.

“We have the pleasure of specially nominating High Chief Ifasayo Ifadamitan Ifarowaye Alabi and Princess Adedoyin Talabi Olosun Faniyi as the Year 2024 Isese Man and Woman of the Year because of their leadership qualities, proven integrity and enviable personal achievements towards the promotion of a just society and a flourishing Isese community.

The formal award ceremony, according to Ifaolepin, will be held on Sunday, 15th December, 2024 at the Ose Meji Temple, Ojaaba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

