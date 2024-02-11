Iseni Gas Supply Project, a Boost To Power Generation –NNPC Ltd

The Iseni Gas Project, which will see the building of a dedicated upstream facility to supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCF) to the domes- tic market for 10 years will boost power generation and accelerate economic development in Nigeria. Once completed, the additional gas volumes supplied to the domestic market will also translate into significant forex savings for the nation.

Çhief Corporate Communication Officer, (CCCO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Olufemi Soneye disclosed these yesterday. He also said that the commitment by the NNPC-SPDC Joint Venture to take the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Iseni Gas Project is a boost to the ongoing efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration pursuant to stimulating continuous investment in the oil and gas industry to support the growth of the Nigerian economy. He stated that with this development, NNPC Ltd was poised to sustain the momentum and finalise terms with partners for other upstream gas development projects.

He noted that adding 100 MMSCF of gas per day to the domestic market translates into feedstock capable of generating 400 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity or 1.5 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPa) of Urea. According to him, based on the agreed structural design, the project will flow gas from the prolific Iseni wells through a dedicated 24” X 50km pipeline from Iseni into NAG 3 Gas Plant to be constructed at Utorogu. He stated that the gas will then be processed and injected into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) to the domestic market.

Soneye clarified that this milestone was enabled by the strong collaboration and support for the JV from the Federal Government and NNPC Ltd, under the strategic leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, and guidance of President Tinubu. Soneye said: “Nigeria’s gas reserve is estimated at 206 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), and with adequate and consistent investment in the gas value chain, Nigeria could become Africa’s gas power- house. “There is palpable enthusiasm that the FID is a positive signal for the industry and inches the NNPC Ltd- led JV towards the commencement of project activities that will have ripple effects on the economy by creating direct and indirect employment.”

According to Soneye, this is just one in a series of efforts President Tinubu has instituted in the energy sphere and which is being driven by the NNPCL team led by Kyari as a show of commitment to enhancing the standard of living of Nigerians.