Iseese Day: Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo Declare Monday Work-free Day

The governments of Lagos, Oyo and Osun states, have declared Mon- day, work – free day for civil servants in both states in celebration of this year’s Iseese Day which is held today. This came after Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has done a similar thing in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo on Friday. Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this in a circular titled: “Commemoration of Year 2023 Iseese Day – Declaration of Work-Free Day,” copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The HOS said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted this in line with the state government’s commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions “with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage.” Muri-Okunola charged Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to take note of the contents of the circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity, adding that work will, however, resume on Tuesday, August 22, at 8am prompt. Texts of circular read: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu has graciously declared Monday, August 21, 2023, a Work – Free Day for public servants in the state. Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, August 22, at 8am prompt. “Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”

Similarly a statement signed by the Osun State Commissioner of Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Al- imi, on behalf of the State Governor reads: “I have the honour and privilege to convey the compliment and best wishes of the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke to all traditional religion worshippers in Osun State on the occasion of the 2023 Isese Day celebrations coming up tomorrow August 20, 2023. “As a government that promotes oneness, unity and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions in Osun State, Mr. Governor has approved Monday, August 12, 2023 as a public holiday throughout the state.

“Finally, Mr. Governor, while congratulating all traditional religion worshipers and wishing them happy celebrations on this occasion, also wishes to implore them to make the occasion not only peaceful and fun-filled but another opportunity to pray for the government and good people of Osun State. The state government wishes Isese adherents a peaceful and rewarding celebration.” Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said Isese Day is set aside by traditional religious worshipers to celebrate Yoruba culture and tradition.

Abiodun, in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Lekan Adeniran, praised the existing harmony among the adherents of all religions in Gateway State. He said the decision to accord Isese Day a special recognition was to continue in the tradition of respecting the tradition of the people and ensure the continuation of the unity and harmony among the three major religions in the state. Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and respecting all religions in the state.

