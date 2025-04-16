IsDB To Hold 2025 Annual Meetings In Algeria

Share

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has announced that its 2025 Annual Meetings will be held in Algiers, Algeria.

According to a press release, under the theme “Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives,” the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings “will provide a highlevel strategic platform to enhance development cooperation and knowledge exchange.

It will bring together IsDB’s Board of Governors, representing 57 member countries, along with development partners, policymakers, and private sector leaders, to discuss ways of promoting inclusive and sustainable development and addressing common economic challenges.

“In addition to the core governance meetings, the event will feature the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum, highlevel roundtables, thematic side events, and dynamic knowledge-sharing sessions.

These activities will highlight critical development priorities such as economic diversification, resilience-building, and innovation-driven progress.”

The statement quoted Mr. Abdelkrim Bouzred, Minister of Finance and Chair of the IsDB Board of Governors, as saying:

“This event is of great significance for Algeria, offering an important opportunity to elevate its standing on the global economic stage by highlighting the reforms implemented and showcasing the country’s strengths in cooperation, investment, and sustainable development.”

Minister Bouzred also reiterated Algeria’s unwavering commitment to the success of the Meetings, noting: “The Algerian authorities are fully mobilized across all sectors, ensuring thorough coordination and the implementation of a comprehensive logistical plan befitting the scale of this major international event.

We are determined to make this edition a platform for constructive dialogue among member countries and a testament to Algeria’s renowned hospitality and worldclass infrastructure.”

The Meetings will include an interactive exhibition space and extensive networking opportunities, providing a platform to spotlight transformative development initiatives and showcase institutional achievements across the IsDB membership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

