IsDB/LLF Project In Nigeria Seals $12.3m Deal

The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has signed an amended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth $12,347,071.44 with the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) to procure agricultural machinery aimed at enhancing mechanization and food security in the state.

The deal, funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), and the Kano State Government, covers the provision of tractors, combined harvesters, and specialized equipment for land preparation, planting, harvesting, and processing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the KSADP Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, said the contract also includes the supply of planters, transplanters, boom sprayers, harvesting tools, solar-powered water pumps, rice milling equipment, onion storage technology, and land preparation machinery.

He noted that the amended MoU is designed to support Kano State’s efforts to transition from traditional farming to mechanized agriculture, thereby increasing productivity and reducing post-harvest losses for smallholder farmers.

“This initiative will enhance precision in farming activities and significantly improve yields, which aligns with our broader goal of poverty reduction and food security,” Muhammad said.

According to him, the partnership leverages the expertise of SAA to revamp agriculture in line with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the Kano State Development Plan, and IsDB’s development strategy.

Also speaking at the event, the Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud, described the agreement as a major step toward modernizing the state’s agricultural sector and making it more attractive to youth.

On his part, the Country Director of SAA Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Atser, hailed the agreement as a milestone in Kano’s agricultural transformation drive. He also described the five-year partnership between SAA and KSADP as a “significant success.”