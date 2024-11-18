ISB 2024 Proposes N20m Penalty, Prison Terms For Ponzi Scheme Operators

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is introducing a new Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) 2024 seeking to bolster Nigeria’s regulatory landscape, and introducing strict prohibitions against Ponzi schemes and other illegal financial operations that exploit unsuspecting investors.

This groundbreaking legislation, presently under review by the National Assembly, imposes severe penalties on offenders, including fines of at least N20 million or prison sentences of up to 10 years, reflecting a decisive commitment to financial reform.

In his remarks at the Public Hearing in Abuja, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Binos Yaroe, characterised the ISB 2024 as a transformative milestone for Nigeria’s economy.

Akpabio emphasised that, by updating the Investment and Securities Act of 2007, the country is advancing toward a more transparent and trustworthy financial ecosystem that inspires investor confidence.

“This bill represents a beacon of hope, one that aims to modernize our financial markets and foster a climate of fairness and accountability,” he stated, urging all participants to engage actively and contribute thoughtfully.

He underscored the Senate’s dedication to fostering a vibrant investment environment that protects all Nigerians’ interests and fuels longterm economic prosperity.

Senator Osita Izunaso, Chair of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets, high – lighted the critical role that a robust capital market plays in Nigeria’s path to sustainable growth.

By channeling resources into productive investments, the capital market underpins industrial progress and serves as a foundation for economic expansion.

Acknowledging the rise of Fintech and digital asset platforms as transformative forces, Izunaso noted that the ISB 2024 aims to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system, aligning it with global standards.

“This bill is essential to ensuring that our capital market is resilient and adaptable in a rapidly changing financial landscape,” he said, calling for a legal framework that reflects Nigeria’s ambitions for global competitiveness.

Echoing these sentiments, SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama stressed the bill’s focus on investor protection, particularly through enhancements to the Investor Protection Fund (IPF).

